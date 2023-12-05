West Virginia Manufacturers Association names Bill Bissett as new president

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) has announced that an experienced professional in statewide policy and public relations, Dr. Bill Bissett, will take over as president on January 2, 2024.

The WVMA Board of Directors announced Bissett’s position during the association’s 8th Annual Meeting and Winter Convention in Bridgeport. The board selected Bissett to take the reins after its outgoing president, Rebecca McPhail, announced her resignation to join the American Chemistry Council as vice president of state affairs and political mobilization.

“Bill Bissett absolutely is ready to lead the WVMA into the future,” said WVMA Board President Barbara Buck. “There are not many people who could step in and run with the tremendous momentum that we have had under Rebecca’s leadership, but Bill is the right person for the job.”

Bissett’s career began in state government and later with Charles Ryan Associates, an integrated marketing firm located in Charleston. After executive leadership positions with Marshall University, the Kentucky Coal Association and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Bissett most recently served as the state director for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“Bill Bissett has been a great state director and will do well as the new leader of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association,” Capito said. “I have known Bill prior to serving in Congress and always appreciate his insights and ability. I thank Bill for his leadership and service to the people of West Virginia and know he will do great things for the manufacturers.”

Bissett will continue to serve as state director for Senator Capito until December 31, 2023, when he will transition to lead the WVMA.

“My career has been full of meaningful opportunities connected to my home state of West Virginia from a variety of perspectives. Joining the WVMA is the perfect chance for me to dig in and work with the people who rescued our nation during the pandemic and are building our future – the manufacturers,” Bissett said. “This segment of our economy has boundless potential, and I look forward to helping manufacturers grow and prosper within the Mountain State.”

McPhail leaves the WVMA after more than a decade of serving as its president. With the support of the WVMA board operations director, Kristen Harrison, she will work with Bissett to ensure a smooth transition.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead the WVMA, and I could not be happier to know that this organization will be in Bill’s capable hands,” McPhail said. “I look forward to continuing the long-standing partnership with the WVMA as I settle into my new role with the American Chemistry Council.”