West Virginia Manufacturers Association hosts annual conference

By Charles Young, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association hosted the 10th annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference on Tuesday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

In addition to an array of industry experts and stakeholders who participated in panel discussions and fielded audience questions, Tuesday’s conference featured a keynote address from the executive director of President Joe Biden’s administration’s Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.

Brian Anderson, who also serves director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory, delivered remarks about the Interagency Working Group’s mission, what it means for the region’s drive to maximize the benefits of downstream natural gas development and the region’s energy future.

“Our job is to lower the barrier of working with the government, make the government more efficient … and bring together the resources of 11 different federal agencies, their personnel resources, as well their financial resources, so we can really make a difference in people’s lives and create life-sustaining, family-sustaining careers,” Anderson said…

