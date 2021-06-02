West Virginia Manufacturers Association hosting 10th annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference

Media representatives are welcome to attend

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) will host the 2021 Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference (MMDC) June 7-8 at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown, W.Va. and will feature an industry Expo.

WHAT: 10th Annual WVMA Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference

This year’s conference will explore the intersections of energy, the environment and our economy. Through special regional partnerships, we will broaden our perspectives to better understand our collective challenges, opportunities and possibilities.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, 2 Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV 26501

Representatives from WVMA, the WV Development Office, GOWV, Ohio Chemistry Technology Center and Pennsylvania Chemistry Industry Council will be available for interviews during the event.

To schedule an interview, contact Rebecca McPhail at (304) 767-5189.