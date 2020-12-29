West Virginia man honored for lifetime of conservation efforts with Carroll Greene Award

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Recognized for his lifetime of conservation efforts in the Eastern Panhandle, Morgan County Conservationist James Michael received the Carroll Greene Award for doing “outstanding job promoting wise conservation practices” in his district.

Presented by the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts, Michael was chosen for his ability to make connections, his follow through on big projects and ideas, as well as the number of legislative impacts he has had in an effort to better West Virginia’s natural resources, according to a press release sent to The Journal.

“It’s been a lifetime of work; treating and improving the land and water and working with people to improve our resources for our whole country,” Michael said. “It’s been quite interesting to go through the various programs that we’ve instituted in the last 50 years or so; from flood control dams to strip cropping and farm practices and working with local governments and communities.

“Being given this award, it’s an honor. The man it’s named after, he was one of the originators of the conservation program in West Virginia and I had the privilege to work with him as I was growing up. He guided me so it’s a pleasure to have this.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/morgan-county-man-honored-for-lifetime-of-conservation-efforts-with-carroll-greene-award/article_e0fdd026-af6f-5dec-a217-b36a37f7709e.html