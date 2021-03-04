West Virginia listed as third-best state for retirement residence

By Suzanne Elliott, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national consulting resource service, Retirementliving.com, named West Virginia the third-best state in the nation to retire in in 2021, topping vacation-destination spots such as Nevada, 4th; South Carolina, 13th; and Hawaii, 27th.

The nationwide study by Retirementliving.com looked at affordability, quality of life, health care, and the retirement living ratio.

Topping the list were Florida and Texas at one and two. The rest of the top 10 included New Hampshire, 5th; Wyoming 6th; Idaho, 7th; Pennsylvania, 8th; Arizona, 9th; and Oklahoma, 10th.

In its study, Retirementliving.com said West Virginia homes and senior care communities are affordable with low property and sales taxes, the study said.

“You’re within 100 miles of city conveniences no matter where you live in West Virginia,” Retirementliving.com said…

To read more:https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/03/03/west-virginia-is-third-best-state-to-retire/