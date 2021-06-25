West Virginia Legislature approves resolution asking federal government for $8 billion for mine reclamation

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature adopted a resolution Thursday urging the federal government to allocate $8 billion to West Virginia to reclaim forfeited mine sites and support struggling coal communities.

The resolution had been advanced to the Senate and House of Delegates by a joint legislative committee that state lawmakers formed earlier this month to go after federal stimulus money for mine reclamation.

Lawmakers created the Joint Committee on Mine Reclamation after state legislators learned of federal plans to distribute $38 billion to communities affected by a decline in fossil fuel energy development.

The resolution contends that funding could aid reemployment of former coal miners and mine reclamation efforts while bolstering the current mine reclamation system…

