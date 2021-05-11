West Virginia legislators get first look at $138 million broadband expansion initiatives

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael unveiled a four-prong approach to spending $138 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand broadband internet in the state.

Mitch Carmichael

He told the interim Joint Committee on Government and Finance that two programs are intended to rapidly expand accessibility, with both rolling out this summer, and two will help fund major investments in broadband infrastructure.

“As you know, economic development is tied to broadband expansion. Not much can happen unless we have broadband,” said Carmichael, who was appointed as executive director of the Development Office in February. In March, legislation raised that office to a cabinet level department.

As outlined Monday, the programs will include: …

