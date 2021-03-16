West Virginia legislators considering amendment for more control over BOE

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A move by legislators to change the state Constitution to give them more control of decisions made by the state Board of Education is being met with opposition.

Voters would ultimately decide the issue since the Constitution would need to be amended, but House Joint Resolution 1 to put it on the ballot was supported overwhelmingly by both parties in the House. 95-2, and is now in the Senate Finance Committee.

Wording that would be added to the Constitution reads: “In the performance of its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”

That oversight does not sit well with state education leaders…

