West Virginia legislators, business leaders get a look at medical technlogy innovation company Intermed Labs at Mon Health

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s a bare bones room on the top floor of the upper building of the Mon Health medical park – really bare bones: concrete floor, fluorescent lights dangling down below exposed steel beams.

Arrayed on tables were things called Fingy, ScarChargr, Octopus, H4ND3D (or HandEd), MoodZZZ and Figure 8 FlatWire.

Legislators, business leaders and others assembled there Monday to goggle at the hardware and learn the story of the company behind them: Intermed Labs at Mon Health, housed in this space still undergoing development into an office.

Intermed is a MedTech – medical technology – startup studio. It’s not a business incubator, which supports new companies, or an accelerator that scales up existing companies, said founder and CEO Dr. Thomas McClellan, a Mon Health plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

Intermed exists at the very beginning of MedTech development. They go up into the hospital, talk to doctors, nurses and techs about their problems and their ideas to address them. “We’re at the base level R&D. We’re builders.” They help the creators traverse the path from idea to marketable product…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/04/26/legislators-business-leaders-get-a-look-at-medical-technlogy-innovation-company-intermed-labs-at-mon-health/