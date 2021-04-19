West Virginia legislative session reveals what lawmakers can’t do for coal, won’t do for coal communities

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United Mine Workers of America representative Chad Francis paused in his testimony before the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee to hear senators sing coal’s praises.

Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, recalled driving from Twin Falls Resort State Park as he prepared to turn right toward Pierpont three years ago when he had to stop to let a coal train pass. He couldn’t remember that having happened in the previous two years.

“It used to happen all the time,” Stover said.

Eventually, Stover found himself in a group of 10 on the Twin Falls side of the railroad crossing.

“We all got out and put our hands over our hearts,” Stover said. “I hope we can continue that.”

“I hope so, too, senator,” Francis said…

