West Virginia Legislation aims to aid Memorial Bridge sale in Parkersburg

By Evan Bevins, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The proposed sale of the city’s Memorial Bridge needs an assist from the West Virginia Legislature.

The House of Delegates on Monday approved House Bill 2969, which relates in general to privately owned toll bridges.

It includes provisions authorizing the collection and retention of tolls by a private entity, clarifying procedures for collecting tolls electronically and limiting the rate of taxation on a municipally owned bridge sold to a private entity to its salvage value. It heads to the state Senate next.

“If we’re going to proceed with a contract for (Parkersburg) City Council to consider, then this bill needs to pass,” Mayor Tom Joyce said.

Council voted in late 2018 to notify the state it planned to sell the bridge, which was built in the 1950s…

