West Virginia leads the U.S. in vaccine administration

Mon Health, WVU Medicine looking to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.

Mon Health System received the first round of vaccines Dec. 15 and followed the State of West Virginia guidelines for vaccine distribution. Mon Health System has only been given supplies for the purpose of vaccinating Mon Health System staff and physicians with an emphasis on front-line staff to continue to safely care for the community.

West Virginians age 80 and over are now eligible to receive the vaccines. The West Virginia National Guard is finalizing vaccine-distribution plans for this age group and county health departments have already begun COVID-19 vaccinations with future clinics to be announced soon.

Once Mon Health System hospitals receive the green light from the state, there are plans, in coordination with local health departments, to provide COVID-19 vaccination to community members not employed by Mon Health System…

