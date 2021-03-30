West Virginia lawmakers target B&I tax in last-minute push

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both the West Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates have joint resolutions moving to give them authority to either phase out or repeal business and inventory taxes if voters approve.

House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 7 are different pathways to doing the same thing.

SJR 7, set for passage Wednesday, would give the West Virginia Legislature the authority under the state Constitution to either exempt, reduce or set different tax rates for specific forms of tangible personal property.

HJR 3, also set for passage Wednesday in the House, would give the Legislature the authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity, tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/03/lawmakers-target-bi-tax-in-last-minute-push/