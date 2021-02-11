West Virginia lawmakers reconvene for 2021 session

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wednesday marked the start of a very different general session of the West Virginia Legislature, as lawmakers prepare to debate and pass bills while not passing COVID-19 onto others.

The West Virginia Senate saw 124 bills and four joint resolutions introduced on day one, with members of the House of Delegates introducing 293 bills.

Lawmakers will have the next 60 days starting Wednesday to debate these bills and pass a balanced budget for fiscal year 2022.

Proposed legislation in the House ranged from efforts to expand broadband, rein in a governor’s executive authority during states of emergency, occupational licensing reform, education savings accounts, efforts to make state economic development programs more transparent, and repealing certificate of need requirements for healthcare…

