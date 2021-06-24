West Virginia lawmakers participate in broadband discussion

By Charles Young, WV News

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Two state lawmakers participated in a panel discussion Wednesday focused on the opportunities presented by the American Rescue Plan for broadband internet expansion efforts.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, said the stimulus package presents a unique opportunity for the state to address its longstanding internet insufficiencies.

“We only have one shot at this,” Plymale said. “This is the only shot that we have at making this right. We have to be able to coordinate the communication between the federal government, local governments and us as state representatives. That’s very critical.”

Last month, West Virginia received $677 million from the American Rescue Plan, the most recent economic stimulus package aimed at offsetting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic…

