West Virginia lawmakers approve funding in special session

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite technical difficulties with voting systems, the West Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate managed to complete action Monday afternoon on funding requests from Gov. Jim Justice in the first special session of the year, as well as lay the groundwork for redistricting.

The Legislature passed seven bills Monday between noon and 2:30 p.m. Justice called the special session last week, coinciding with three days of June legislative interim meetings that wrap up today.

Most of the action was on the House side, where problems with the House’s system used for delegates to vote green or red on a bill malfunctioned. That required House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to go old school and have lawmakers vote vocally one-by-one yay or nay.

Lawmakers approved seven bills, including giving the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education authority to use funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP)…

