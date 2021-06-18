West Virginia Junior College commits $25,000 to Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation

Release from West Virginia Junior College:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Junior College officials committed to donate $25,000 to the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation to help fund the healthcare system’s new Center for Learning and Research.

The Learning and Research Center will help medical professionals sharpen their skills through simulations.

“This donation is just one way that we are working to help improve healthcare throughout West Virginia,” said Chad Callen, Chairman of the Board at West Virginia Junior College.

Once funded, the Learning and Research Center will be built in the Kanawha City across from the CAMC’s Memorial Hospital. The center will help CAMC expand its academic programs by allowing the healthcare system to expand training via simulations and classes. The project is estimated to cost around $18 million.

“The Learning and Research Center is going to strengthen the skills of health care professionals improving the quality of care delivered in the state,” Callen noted. “This projects aligns with our goal of creating opportunities in the communities through education making this an ideal giving opportunity for our organization.”

Keeping with the mission of creating opportunities and positive change in the community, West Virginia Junior College will soon be launching its online hybrid associate degree nursing program The program will focus on providing nursing education access to 19 rural counties in the state. Like the $25,000 commitment to the CAMC Foundation, this program is designed to improve healthcare in our communities.

Nursing students in the program will take courses online and then participate in labs and clinical experiences in their regions during the evenings and on weekends. A state-of-the art Mobile Simulation Lab will also be utilized to enhance the learning experience, Callen said.

West Virginia Junior College has been a part of the workforce development landscape in West Virginia since its first campus was founded in 1892. Since then, officials with the organization have worked to improve education throughout the state in areas of healthcare, the legal field, business and information technology, Callen stated.

“This donation is a great way for us to partner with a healthcare provider in order to develop our state’s workforce,” Callen added.

West Virginia Junior College is an academic institution that was established in Charleston in 1892. WVJC has since expanded opening campuses in Morgantown and Bridgeport.