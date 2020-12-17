West Virginia jobless rate drops slightly in November

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia unemployment rate continued to drop in November, though the slight decrease shows that some sectors of the state’s economy continue to suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a monthly report released by WorkForce West Virginia on Wednesday, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 6.2 percent, a slight decrease from 6.4 percent in October. West Virginia’s unemployment rate was better than the U.S. average at 6.7 percent for November.

“This marks the seventh consecutive month that our employment rate has gone down,” said Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday during brief remarks during his mid-week coronavirus update.

Total unemployment decreased by 1,600, from 49,200 to 47,600, with total employment increase by 6,400, from 715,700 to 722,100. The civilian labor force increased by 4,800, from 764,900 in October to 769,700 in November…

