West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition continues, prepares for weekend

By Jenna Pierson, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — With the sun high in the sky and a comfortable breeze, the 48th annual West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition kicked off its second day Wednesday at the fairgrounds on Butcher Bend Road near Mineral Wells.

“COVID got us last year,” said Russ Collins, first vice president of the fair board. “It was wonderful to see the first day and to see people coming back out to the fair,” he said, referring to the fair’s opening day on Tuesday.

While the West Virginia Interstate Fair is usually held the third week in July, the fair board decided to move the festivities to the last week in June this year for both planning purposes and to reduce the chances of sweltering temperatures.

“Friday and Saturday are our big days, everybody comes out for the weekend,” Collins said. “During the week it’s kinda tough, but we do some stuff.” …

