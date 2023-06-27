West Virginia International Yeager Airport Marshall updating artifacts in the Chuck Yeager exhibit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW), Marshall University staff, and special guest Victoria Yeager gathered Moday to update the artifacts in the Chuck Yeager exhibit, located in the airport observation area. The display includes artifacts donated to Marshall University by Yeager in December of 1986.

The exhibit, which initially opened in October of 2022, pays homage to the life and career of General Yeager, who was not only a native West Virginian but also the first person to break the sound barrier. The display signifies the airport’s commitment to preserving the Chuck Yeager legacy while celebrating his contributions to aviation history.

The updated exhibit showcases personal memorabilia, photographs, and documents, all meticulously curated to give visitors a glimpse into General Yeager’s remarkable journey. Lori Thompson, Marshall’s head of special collections, said that among the materials in the display are photos of childhood with his parents, copies of Yeager’s autobiography, a certificate to Yeager from the West Virginia Library Association, 8th Air Force Yearbook and more.

“We’re delighted to continue to pay tribute to the legacy of General Chuck Yeager,” said Airport Director & CEO Dominique Ranieri. “As an airport deeply rooted in West Virginia’s aviation history, it is our responsibility to not only preserve the legacy of General Yeager but also educate future generations about the impact he made in the aviation industry.”

Brigadier General Chuck Yeager was a United States Air Force officer, flying ace, and record-setting test pilot best known for exceeding the speed of sound in level flight. You can learn more about the history of Chuck Yeager by visiting chuckyeager.com.

For more information about the Chuck Yeager Exhibit, please visit yeagerairport.com or contact the airport’s marketing office below.

