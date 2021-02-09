West Virginia House, Senate leaders give business community legislative preview

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates gave members of the business community a preview Monday of legislation to help spur job creation and help businesses in the wake of COVID-19, as well as possible tax reform measures.

The Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual Issues and Eggs breakfast virtually Monday due to coronavirus social distancing and health requirements. The yearly event typically brings together state business leaders and members of the West Virginia Legislature just prior to the start of the 60-day session.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said lawmakers are asking themselves how they can continue to make West Virginia an attractive state to locate a new business and how to get more West Virginians back to work.

“It’s really that last question that drives what I think you’re going to see to be the work of the Legislature this session,” Hanshaw said. “We know that the year 2020 will go down as a devastating year for so many of our businesses here in West Virginia. It’s changed the way we think about life and work and business and really, society at large here in our state and really, in our country and around the world in ways that are unlikely to be reversed.” …

