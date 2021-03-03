West Virginia House Republicans approve bill penalizing teacher strikes

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates joined with their state Senate colleagues Tuesday in passing a bill making it clear strikes and work stoppages by public employees are illegal.

Senate Bill 11 passed the House 53-46 with several Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers in opposing the bill.

According to the roll call, 23 out of the 76 Republicans who voted on the bill voted against it, joining the 23 Democrats who voted in a solid block against the bill.

SB 11 takes a previous West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals decision from 1990 declaring that public employee strikes and work stoppages unlawful and codifies that decision directly into state code…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/03/house-republicans-approve-bill-penalizing-teacher-strikes/