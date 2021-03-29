West Virginia House recommits bills after lawsuit threat over transparency

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates recommitted several bills to a committee Thursday after a civil liberties group threatened to sue after the committee continued to work without a functioning audio livestream.

The House recommitted several bills that were recommended for passage by the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee during its Wednesday morning committee meeting.

The committee continued its meeting even after discovering that the audio livestream for the House Government Organization Committee Room was not properly functioning.

“It was brought to our attention that persons who chose not to attend the (Technology and Infrastructure) meeting in person were having difficulty hearing the meeting due to technical difficulties,” said House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R- Taylor, on the House floor Thursday afternoon…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/03/house-recommits-bills-after-lawsuit-threat-over-transparency/