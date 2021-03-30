West Virginia House proposes $82M in state spending cuts in 2021-22 Budget Bill

By Phil Kabler, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State general revenue spending would shrink $82 million in the 2021-22 budget year, compared to the current state budget, under the version of the Budget Bill unveiled in House Finance Committee on Monday.

House Bill 2022 proposes a spending plan of $4.492 billion, a reduction from the current $4.574 billion state budget, and $77 million less than Gov. Jim Justice’s $4.569 billion budget request.

Targeted for major cuts by the House of Delegates are West Virginia University, Marshall University, the newly elevated Department of Tourism, and the governor’s civil contingency fund, with the intent of making up those cuts using 2020-21 budget surplus.

WVU would receive an $18 million cut, while Marshall would be cut $10 million. Tourism would receive $7 million funding, half of the governor’s budget request, with the other $7 million to be made up with surplus funds…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/house-proposes-82m-in-state-spending-cuts-in-2021-22-budget-bill/article_da533a01-9519-5a28-865f-10f56f198620.html