West Virginia House paves way for easier transfer of occupational licenses from other states

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Thursday allowing for people moving to West Virginia to bring their out-of-state occupational licenses with them, though some lawmakers believe this will weaken the state’s rules and regulations.

House Bill 2007, creating the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, passed 65-33. The bill now heads state Senate.

HB 2007 — part of a two-year effort by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Republicans to review the state’s onerous occupational licensing program — would require West Virginia’s occupational licensing boards to issue licenses to individuals with valid licenses from other states who have had those licenses for more than one year and if the person’s licenses are in good standing in the state they’re coming from.

“Quite simply, the purpose of this bill is to recognize a person’s license from another state for licensure in this state and provide an avenue for doing so,” said House Government Organization Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, a co-sponsor of the bill…

