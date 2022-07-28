West Virginia House passes update to state abortion laws

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a nearly total ban on abortion in West Virginia on Wednesday after a contentious debate on the floor, a protest outside the House chamber, and a public hearing that brought out more than 100 supporters and opponents.

The House passed House Bill 302, clarifying West Virginia’s abortion laws, in a 69-23 vote Wednesday afternoon with 11 members absent after Gov. Jim Justice added the topic of abortion law updates to the special session proclamation Monday.

HB 302 would ban all abortions beginning at fertilization, except for medical emergencies, a non-medically viable fetus and in the instance of a pregnancy when a fetus develops outside the uterus…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/07/w-va-house-passes-update-to-state-abortion-laws/