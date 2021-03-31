West Virginia House of Delegates rules in favor of intermediate appeals court

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several attempts by the West Virginia Senate to create a new intermediate court of appeals have died in the House of Delegates over the years, but House Republicans finally passed a bill Tuesday to create the new court.

Senate Bill 275 creating the West Virginia Appellate Reorganization Act passed 56-44, with 21 Republicans voting against the legislation with the Democratic minority. The bill heads back to the state Senate for lawmakers there to consider the changes made by the House.

“This is my seventh year here in the House. I think we have considered a version of this bill every year that I’ve been here,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who left the podium to take his place on the floor to speak in favor of the bill.

SB 275 would create an intermediate court of appeals between the circuit courts and the Supreme Court…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/03/house-of-delegates-rules-in-favor-of-intermediate-appeals-court/