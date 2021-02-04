West Virginia House of Delegates leaders describe 2021 session goals, pandemic challenges

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State House of Delegates leaders shared their plan for the coming legislative session during a Wednesday West Virginia Press Association lookahead meeting.

It was a virtual meeting because of COVID-19 and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, highlighted the uncertainty hovering over the session because of the pandemic.

Two state legislatures recently convened then recessed because of outbreaks, he said, and those familiar with the Capitol know that it’s a germ incubator in normal times. So for the session that begins Wednesday, it’ll be a “game day decision” for how they’ll conduct floor sessions and committee meetings.

They plan to pursue an aggressive agenda early in the session, he said, because of the uncertainty.

As with the Senate, broadband expansion will be at the forefront, he said, spurred in part by how the pandemic has changed the way people conduct their lives. “The way Americans work has changed fundamentally.” Along with broadband, tax issues for remote workers are on the slate…

