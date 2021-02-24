West Virginia House nearly unanimously furthers ‘paradigm’ shift in who controls education

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — In a 95-2 vote, the West Virginia House of Delegates furthered a state constitutional amendment that would replace who ultimately controls what students are required to learn and other matters, like how charter schools are regulated.

The amendment would give the final say to the state Legislature itself, and take the final call away from the state Board of Education.

That unelected board is comprised of governors’ appointees, who are confirmed by the state Senate. Once confirmed, they get to serve nine-year-long terms without lawmakers or even governors being able to replace them over political or policy disagreements.

The state school board passes policies that, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers. Court decisions have suggested state board policies could even trump some state laws regarding education…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-house-nearly-unanimously-furthers-paradigm-shift-in-who-controls-education/article_664cf958-9f97-55d2-9d9d-fe16ba452529.html