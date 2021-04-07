West Virginia House Judiciary tweaks some flaws from needle exchange bill, sends it to full House

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – House Judiciary on Wednesday took up the ever-morphing bill to license needle exchange programs and offered a rewrite to remove some provisions physicians and pubic health officials worried would kill the programs.

The rewrite retained changes made in House Finance and added a few more.

Deliberation progressed smoothly until an amendment was offered that would have inadvertently hamstrung the overarching harm-reduction programs needle exchanges are part of. The amendment sponsor admitted he wasn’t paying attention to the expert testimony that explained the problems with his amendment.

He ultimately rewrote it into something that has no real effect and it was adopted. The bill passed in a voice vote with just a couple no votes and it heads to the House floor…

