West Virginia House Judiciary OKs resolution regarding legislative oversight of state BOE; undoes amendment to state of emergency bill

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House Judiciary Committee on Monday approved a resolution to give itself more oversight of the state Board of Education.

And it undid part of a bill it had approved Saturday to give itself more power during a state of emergency.

The state of emergency bill is HB 2003, a result of the frustration with the governor’s sole control of the COVID-19 state of emergency declared last March.

The bill says a state of emergency may last no longer than 60 days unless both houses of the Legislature pass a concurrent resolution to extend it. A state of preparedness may last no longer than 30 days unless extended by resolution.

Because the language of the bill left it unclear – but assumed – that it would apply to the current state of emergency, Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Brooke, offered an amendment that specified it does apply. It passed 16-8.

If the bill passed into law with that amendment, the current state of emergency would immediately expire and have to be renewed by the Legislature…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/02/15/house-judiciary-oks-resolution-regarding-legislative-oversight-of-state-boe-undoes-amendment-to-state-of-emergency-bill/