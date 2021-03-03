West Virginia House Democratic leaders unveil sweeping election reform bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates hope to build on West Virginia’s successful primary and general election last year with a “total rewrite” of election law.

House Bill 2814, the Election Security, Access and Modernization Act of 2021, was introduced Tuesday in the House of Delegates. The bill was referred to the Judiciary and Finance committees.

Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, was the lead sponsor of the bill. He was joined Tuesday in a press conference with House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia.

“We think that we should do whatever we can possibly do to make it easier for West Virginians to vote in elections,” Doyle said. “It is a total rewrite of the state’s election law.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/house-democratic-leaders-unveil-sweeping-election-reform-bill/article_76d01161-2c78-5c17-87d9-5f5edbbba5c8.html