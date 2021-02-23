West Virginia House continues occupational licensing reform efforts over objections

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates passed another bill Monday to ease pathways to receiving certain occupational licenses.

House Bill 2008 — amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, heating, ventilating, and cooling systems (HVAC) technicians, electricians, and plumbers – passed 61-37. The bill heads to the state Senate next.

HB 2008 would lower the hours or years of experience required to obtain occupational licensing for those trades and ease other requirements and restrictions to bring them into alignment with surrounding states. It also removes military veterans to receive HVAC technician licenses with examination.

“The purpose … is to alter the hours of licenses … to encourage skilled people in these professions to come live and work in West Virginia,” said House Government Organization Committee Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam. “The bill brings some requirements in line with surrounding states to make states more competitive within the available talent pool.” …

