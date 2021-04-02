West Virginia House committee passes amended syringe exchange bill

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday passed an amended version of the bill pertaining to syringe exchanges in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 334 establishes a licensing program within the state Department of Health and Human Resources for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchange programs. All new and existing programs will need to apply to the Office for Health Facility Licensure and Certification.

The House Health committee amended the bill to cap fees for the license. The committee also added a provision to allow programs to bill for Medicaid for harm reduction services.

The penalties for operating a syringe exchange outside of the law are still included, but penalties were changed and liability protection built in to protect workers…

