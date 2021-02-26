By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A committee in the House of Delegate charged with improving West Virginia’s broadband infrastructure is seeking documents from Frontier Communications on its progress.

The House Technology and Infrastructure Committee voted Wednesday to submit a formal request for information and documents to Frontier. The committee also issued an invitation for representatives of Frontier to attend a committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 10.

The committee is seeking documents related to Frontier’s maintenance, compliance, and performance; its progress on the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II broadband expansion projects. Frontier had accepted FCC Connect America Fund dollars in 2015 to expand broadband to 89,190 locations in West Virginia by the end of 2020.

The committee is also seeking information on Frontier’s $160 million settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office over internet speed complaints, the company’s storm response plans and whether the cost of those plans is factored into the recent settlement and agreement with the state Public Service Commission, average revenue per user in West Virginia and nationwide, customer service practices, Frontier’s settlements with other states to secure approval for its bankruptcy reorganization plans, and other requests…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2021/02/west-virginia-house-committee-asks-frontier-for-broadband-progress-documents/