West Virginia House Bill to close John Manchin Sr. Center officially dead

Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center will not be closing anytime soon after a bill calling for its closure has failed to pass in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Since House Bill 2626 was introduced, the Fairmont and Marion County community rallied behind saving the center along with three other state-run long-term care facilities in the Mountain State. The bill failed to get passed out of the House Finance Committee and missed the March 31 deadline for final consideration.

During the 60-day session, each bill has to come out of its final committee by day 47 and has to be passed out of its chamber of origin in either the Senate or the House by day 50, which is also called “crossover day.”

“Today is crossover day so we have finished our session for today. We are not coming back in until day 51 so every bill that hasn’t passed through the House that is a House bill that bill is officially dead,” said Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont…

