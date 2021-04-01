West Virginia House bill dealing with social media and elections becomes contentious

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — What started out Wednesday as a debate on social media’s role in West Virginia elections turned into scrutiny of a member’s own social media posts.

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 3307 on Wednesday afternoon, creating the Social Media Integrity and Anti-Corruption in Elections Act. The bill passed 72-28, with five Republicans voting with the Democratic caucus against the bill. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Social Media Integrity and Anti-Corruption in Elections Act would provide requirements for social media companies to prevent corruption and provide transparency of election-related content made available on social media websites. Social media companies would need to seek approval from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office before publishing election information, though that rule doesn’t apply to users of social media accounts.

The bill would prohibit censorship of West Virginia political candidates on social media platforms by the companies that control those platforms, requiring the companies to provide timely service requests. It would limit social media companies from freezing or removing social media accounts of candidates…

