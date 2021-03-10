West Virginia House amends COVID liability bill to address concerns

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates will vote later today on a bill to provide liability protections to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic after amending the bill Tuesday to make the protections less broad.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, offered an amendment Tuesday morning to Senate Bill 277, the COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act.

The bill, introduced on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice, provides certain civil immunity from liability claims for injuries and damages resulting in severe coronavirus illnesses and death.

The legislation provides protections for individuals, health care providers, health care facilities, colleges and universities, businesses, and manufacturers, from all suits and claims against for loss, damages, personal injuries, or death arising from COVID-19 retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020…

