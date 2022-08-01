West Virginia Hot Dog Festival draws crowd of food lovers and pooches

By McKenna Horsley, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington is for the dogs — the hot dogs, of course.

Fans of the all-American food hovered around Pullman Square on Saturday for the 18th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival. Around 15 hot dog vendors served wieners to people throughout the day, while activities such as dog races, a car show, inflatable games and hot dog-eating and root beer-chugging contests took place.

McKenzie Lambiotte, of Huntington, and her 5-year-old dog Bella took first place in the Dog Costume Contest. Lambiotte was in hot dog server attire and carried Bella, dressed as a hot dog, in a serving tray. They’ve entered the contest during previous festivals, but Saturday marked their first win.

Lambiotte said the Hot Dog Festival is a fun way to bring the community together…

