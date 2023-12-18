West Virginia Hospital Association elects new officers, trustees

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), representing 69 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers and at-large members for 2024-2025.
OFFICERS
Chair: Ivar “Skip” Gjolberg, FACHE, President, WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital, Buckhannon
Vice Chair/Treasurer: David Goldberg, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston
Immediate Past Chair: Andrew Weber, VP/Administrator, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, Charleston
AT-LARGE MEMBERS
STEVE ALTMILLER, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkesburg
DOUG BENTZ, Chief Executive Officer, Roane General Hospital, Spencer
KAREN BOWLING, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton
JEREMY HALL, Regional CEO, Beckley ARH, Beckley
DOUGLASS HARRISON, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling
DAVID RAMSEY, President and CEO, Vandalia Health, Charleston
ANGELA SWEARINGEN, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington
VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison
FRANK WEBER, Chief Executive Officer, Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston
STEPHEN WHITED, Chief Executive Officer, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville
ALBERT WRIGHT, President and CEO, WVU Medicine – WVU Health System, Morgantown
KEVIN YINGLING, MD, President & CEO, Marshall Health Network, Huntington
HEALTHCARE EDUCATION FOUNDATION (HEF) CHAIR
ANGELA SWEARINGEN, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington
WEST VIRGINIA HEALTH SERVICES (WVHS) CHAIR
VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison
AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA) REGIONAL POLICY BOARD
DAVID GOLDBERG, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston
The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) is a not-for-profit statewide organization representing 69 hospitals and health systems across the continuum of care. The WVHA was founded in 1925 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community. Today, the mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia. Members of the Association envision a strong health care system that supports optimizing the health status of West Virginians served by hospitals and improving the economic condition of the state. The Association is proud to be a part of the state’s hospital industry, adding value to the health and wellness of West Virginians. In addition to representing hospitals and health systems, the WVHA includes associate member organizations that partner with West Virginia’s hospitals.
To learn more about the WVHA, please visit www.wvha.org.