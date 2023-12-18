West Virginia Hospital Association elects new officers, trustees

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), representing 69 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers and at-large members for 2024-2025.

OFFICERS

Chair: Ivar “Skip” Gjolberg, FACHE, President, WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital, Buckhannon

Vice Chair/Treasurer: David Goldberg, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston

Immediate Past Chair: Andrew Weber, VP/Administrator, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, Charleston

AT-LARGE MEMBERS

STEVE ALTMILLER, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkesburg

DOUG BENTZ, Chief Executive Officer, Roane General Hospital, Spencer

KAREN BOWLING, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton

JEREMY HALL, Regional CEO, Beckley ARH, Beckley

DOUGLASS HARRISON, Chief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling

DAVID RAMSEY, President and CEO, Vandalia Health, Charleston

ANGELA SWEARINGEN, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington

VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison

FRANK WEBER, Chief Executive Officer, Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston

STEPHEN WHITED, Chief Executive Officer, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville

ALBERT WRIGHT, President and CEO, WVU Medicine – WVU Health System, Morgantown

KEVIN YINGLING, MD, President & CEO, Marshall Health Network, Huntington

HEALTHCARE EDUCATION FOUNDATION (HEF) CHAIR

ANGELA SWEARINGEN, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington

WEST VIRGINIA HEALTH SERVICES (WVHS) CHAIR

VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison

AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA) REGIONAL POLICY BOARD

DAVID GOLDBERG, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston

The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) is a not-for-profit statewide organization representing 69 hospitals and health systems across the continuum of care. The WVHA was founded in 1925 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community. Today, the mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia. Members of the Association envision a strong health care system that supports optimizing the health status of West Virginians served by hospitals and improving the economic condition of the state. The Association is proud to be a part of the state’s hospital industry, adding value to the health and wellness of West Virginians. In addition to representing hospitals and health systems, the WVHA includes associate member organizations that partner with West Virginia’s hospitals.

To learn more about the WVHA, please visit www.wvha.org.