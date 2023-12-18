WVPA Sharing

West Virginia Hospital Association elects new officers, trustees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), representing 69 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers and at-large members for 2024-2025. 

OFFICERS

Chair: Ivar “Skip” Gjolberg, FACHE, President, WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital, Buckhannon 

Vice Chair/Treasurer: David Goldberg, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston 

Immediate Past Chair: Andrew Weber, VP/Administrator, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, Charleston 

AT-LARGE MEMBERS

STEVE ALTMILLERChief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkesburg
DOUG BENTZChief Executive Officer, Roane General Hospital, Spencer
KAREN BOWLINGChief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton
JEREMY HALLRegional CEO, Beckley ARH, Beckley
DOUGLASS HARRISONChief Executive Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling
DAVID RAMSEYPresident and CEO, Vandalia Health, Charleston
ANGELA SWEARINGENChief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington
VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison
FRANK WEBERChief Executive Officer, Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston
STEPHEN WHITEDChief Executive Officer, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville
ALBERT WRIGHT, President and CEO, WVU Medicine – WVU Health System, Morgantown
KEVIN YINGLING, MD, President & CEO, Marshall Health Network, Huntington

HEALTHCARE EDUCATION FOUNDATION (HEF) CHAIR  

ANGELA SWEARINGEN, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington

WEST VIRGINIA HEALTH SERVICES (WVHS) CHAIR

VIRGIL UNDERWOOD, Chief Executive Officer, Boone Memorial Health, Madison

AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA) REGIONAL POLICY BOARD

DAVID GOLDBERG, President & CEO, Mon Health, Morgantown and Executive VP, Vandalia Health, Charleston

The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) is a not-for-profit statewide organization representing 69 hospitals and health systems across the continuum of care. The WVHA was founded in 1925 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community. Today, the mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia. Members of the Association envision a strong health care system that supports optimizing the health status of West Virginians served by hospitals and improving the economic condition of the state. The Association is proud to be a part of the state’s hospital industry, adding value to the health and wellness of West Virginians. In addition to representing hospitals and health systems, the WVHA includes associate member organizations that partner with West Virginia’s hospitals.

To learn more about the WVHA, please visit www.wvha.org.

