West Virginia Hive offering Co.Starters Core Business Training Courses

Release from the WV Hive:

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Residents located in the West Virginia Hive service area who are interested in launching a new business idea or refining their current operations have the opportunity to register at a substantial discount for 10 three-hour online sessions, as part of the nationally acclaimed CO.STARTERS Core series.

Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive, said the entire course, including materials, is being offered to WV Hive participants for $52, thanks to sponsorship by Truist (formerly BB&T). She said the standard cost is $350.

Moore stressed West Virginia entrepreneurs need to sign up by the deadline of Jan. 12.

“I have never seen a businessperson, regardless of whether they were experienced or a novice, not learn a great deal about themselves, consumers and paths to success by taking this 10-session journey,” said Moore. “It’s a business launching program where you can turn your dreams into reality.”

Qualified Veterans, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency personnel and first responders can apply for a reimbursable scholarship to attend the 10-week courses for free. Dane Gaiser, program coordinator of the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program administered by the Department of Agriculture, said individuals need to fill out both the membership application (if they are not already members) and the scholarship application. Those applying from outside of the Hive’s service territory will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The link to the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program is https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/veterans-and-heroes-to-agriculture/

Gaiser said the scholarships are paid as a reimbursement upon completion of the CO.STARTERS core course.

The CO.STARTERS course goals are as follows:

Over the course of 10 weeks, you will identify your assumptions about why and how your businesses will work and then talk to customers in order to validate your ideas. This approach enables you to rapidly uncover flaws in your concept and find viable models more quickly. You’ll leave the program with a deeper understanding of how to create a sustainable business, articulate your model, and repeat the process with your next great idea.

Session 1: Knowing Yourself – Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles

Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles Session 2: Knowing Your Customer – Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing

Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing Session 3: Finding the Right Solution – Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity

Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity Session 4: Getting the Relationship Right – Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers

Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers Session 5: Building Blocks – Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price

Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price Session 6: Structures & Systems – Legal & Accounting Considerations

Legal & Accounting Considerations Session 7: Discovering the Bottom Line – Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point

Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point Session 8: Financial Modeling – Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital

Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital Session 9: Planning for Growth – Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep

Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep Session 10: Celebration – You have come a long way! It is time to be recognized and to celebrate with your peers.

Registration for the course is available at https://wvhive.com/costarters/

The West Virginia Hive has served more than 300 businesses and helped launch nearly 50 businesses in its service area. It is currently assisting 79 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing and other services.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.