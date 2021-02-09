West Virginia Hive Network places three clients In prestigious University of Virginia impact investing course

Release from West Virginia Hive Network:

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive Network, navigated landing three of their clients in this Spring’s University of Virginia (UVA) Appalachian Impact Investing Due Diligence class. UVA only selected eight companies for this social entrepreneurial course.

“We are always looking for ways to connect our southern West Virginia entrepreneurs to effectual opportunities such as participating in the UVA impact investing class,” said Moore. “Leaders of these local companies will be working with UVA faculty and students to review and refine market research, pricing, competition, impact investing opportunities and other priorities to grow their operations.”

Hive clients participating include:

Analabs, Inc. of Crab Orchard

Fruits of Labor Mountain Products of Rainelle and Dawson

Turnrow Farms, Appalachian Farm Collective of Maxwelton

Kelli Harrison, vice president of Analabs; Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor Mountain Products; and Fritz Boettner, director of Turnrow Farms, Appalachian Farm Collective; will be in the program from February through late April.

Christine Mahoney, Professor of Public Policy and Politics in the UVA Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, will lead the Spring class. She said this immersive class features presentations by a team of impact investors, and interaction with UVA students learning how to achieve financial, social, and environmental returns simultaneously.

“The Hive was connected to UVA and this great opportunity by Kevin Combs, a WV Hive Advisory Committee Member, and the Chairman of the Country Roads Angel Network,” said Moore. “Participation in the UVA Appalachian Impact Investing Due Diligence class directly aligns with the social impact support focus of both the WV Hive and CRAN.”

The West Virginia Hive has served 326 businesses and helped launch 44 businesses in its service area. It is currently assisting 73 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services.

The Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the West Virginia Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.