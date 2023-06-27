West Virginia Hive Network and Resource Fair set for Wednesday in Beckley

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a Network and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Black Knight Country Club, 2400 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, on Wednesday.

Small business owners can connect with professional staff of the Hive as well as Hive-approved vendors and Hive resource partners who can help boost their success.

Judy Moore

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said “We offer free professional, one on one business advising. Through our approved vendors, we can provide assistance with marketing, product development contracting, as well as accounting and legal services. These resources have allowed us to make a positive difference for numerous diverse business owners in our region.”

Moore said the fair offers an opportunity to visit with federal, state and local government resource representatives under one roof on one day. A number of the approved vendors — including attorneys, accountants, marketing specialists, website developers, and graphic artists, will be available for consultation also

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA , serving 13 counties in southern West Virginia. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/