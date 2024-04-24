West Virginia Hive hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ session on Tuesday, April 30, in Princeton

West Virginia Press Association

PRINCETON, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive is hosting its next “Coffee Talks” networking session from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Wild Roots Coffeehouse, 860 Mercer Street in Princeton. The public is encouraged to attend this free event, but registration is required.

The event offers a chance to learn from successful, local entrepreneur – Kim Ross, principal owner of Barker Realty — through an informal interview session with Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. There will be casual and guided networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders.

Stephanie Sanders, regional business advisor and minority engagement coordinator at the WV Hive, said there is great value in networking events like Coffee Talks. “Our goal is to provide valuable content and for attendees to foster genuine connections that are beneficial to their entrepreneurship journey. We look forward to hearing from entrepreneurs like Kim Ross who are leaders and innovators in the business community to be a part of this great networking event.”

Moore said, “Our Coffee Talks sessions have successfully connected hundreds of local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders, providing a relaxed forum for networking, learning, and sharing ideas. We are thrilled to offer this enriching opportunity in Princeton.”

To register, please use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-princeton-wv-tickets-872846917627

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.