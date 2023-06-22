West Virginia Hive hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ session in Webster Springs on Friday

WV Press Release Sharing

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive is hosting a “Coffee Talks” networking session from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at a Pavilion on Baker’s Island in Webster Springs.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Louise Hamrick, a lifelong resident of Webster County and a serial entrepreneur, including co-owner of Holly River Grocery and several Airbnb properties in Webster County, will be interviewed by Judy Moore, executive director of WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Hamrick is also a member of the Webster County Economic Development Authority. Hamrick retired from United Bank after 40 years of service, is the President of Webster Springs Main Street and President of Hacker Valley Senior Citizens.

This Coffee Talks event is sponsored by United Bank and supported by the Webster County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Moore said, “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from, and exchange ideas with one another in an informal gathering.”

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.