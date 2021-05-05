West Virginia high court hears charter school case

West Virginia Academy looks for overruling

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who’s suing who?

That was the question the justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court had for the attorney representing the board of what still could be the Mountain State’s first charter school.

Mark Sadd, who client is West Virginia Academy, asked the high court to overrule the denial last fall of the school’s application.

The school wanted to open in the Morgantown area and draw students from across Monongalia and Preston counties.

Under the still-new state statute allowing the possibilities of such schools in the state, that still means approval from the respective school boards, as the legislation was written.

Sadd argued that both Mon and Preston’s boards, in effect, conditionally approved the academy’s application when both missed the 90-day deadline for voting after it was submitted this past July 24…

