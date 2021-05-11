West Virginia health officials encourage women to prioritize their well-being during Women’s Health Month

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Health officials of the Eastern Panhandle are encouraging women to prioritize themselves and their own well-being in honor of Women’s Health Month, with a variety of discounted health screenings, informative videos and community engagement opportunities.

According to Dana DeJarnett, West Virignia University Medicine East wellness center and health promotion coordinator, with the added stress put on everyone, especially women, over the last year and a half, it is more crucial than ever that women take every precaution necessary to ensure their bodies are in tip-top shape.

“COVID has brought to light quite a few things, one of them being the stressors women face in the workforce and in their households,” DeJarnett said. “With this pandemic, women have had to continue running the household while having the kids home and doing remote schooling… a lot of women-held jobs were eliminated. This pandemic put a lot more stress on women and created far less time for taking care of themselves, which is why it’s important that women take the time this month to really take care of themselves.”

DeJarnett explained that while WVU Medicine East, in partnership with the Women’s Health Initiative Network, is highlighting the many ways women can work to better improve and support their health goals, their main focus is encouraging women to take care of their preventative and early-detection screenings, particularly when it comes to cancer…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/health-officials-encourage-women-to-prioritize-their-wellbeing-during-womens-health-month/article_c0c550d8-04dd-5c25-beb8-8fe9df4985df.html