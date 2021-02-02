West Virginia Governor’s Office files response in delegate selection case

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of Gov. Jim Justice issued its response to the lawsuit over the process involved in selecting the next Republican lawmaker from Wayne County.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office filed a response Monday to a lawsuit filed by the chairman of the Wayne County Republican Party with the state Supreme Court of Appeals.

Wayne County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Jeff Maynard is asking the court to order Justice to appoint a replacement for former Republican House of Delegates member Derrick Evans from a list of three nominees submitted by the county on Jan. 14.

Instead, Justice selected Kenova resident Joshua Booth last Wednesday to represent the two-member 19th House District from a list of three names submitted by the West Virginia Republican Party and signed by Maynard on Jan. 22. The 19th District encompasses nearly all of Wayne County…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/02/governors-office-files-response-in-delegate-selection-case/