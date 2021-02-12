West Virginia Governor Justice’s budget gives $15.5 million for veterans’ nursing home in Beckley

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget calls for funding of a long-promised veterans’ nursing home in Raleigh County.

Justice presented the budget to state lawmakers Thursday morning. In it, Justice requests a one-time budget bill appropriation of $7 million and a one-time Surplus General Revenue supplemental appropriation of $8.5 million.

Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, had said Wednesday night that he hoped the nursing home, which was promised in 2016 by lawmakers, would be a priority in the governor’s budget. On Thursday morning, Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, reported that Justice had included the proposed funding.

The late West Virginia Department of Veterans’ Assistance Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away in January, told The Register-Herald in October 2019 that the facility is a projected $40 million construction on 17 acres near Pinecrest Industrial Park.

Davis said the state had to raise 35 percent for federal agencies to contribute the remainder…

