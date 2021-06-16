West Virginia Governor Justice, Viatris, give updates on finding Mylan plant buyer, severance talks

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The late Milan Puskar used to live on the top floor of what is now the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place. On Tuesday, people who work at the pharmaceutical plant he built across town were coming and going from the Marriott’s ground floor meeting rooms, learning how to apply for federal unemployment benefits as Puskar’s business heirs prepare to close the plant.

The union that represents a bit more than half the plant’s employees – United Steelworkers Local 8-957 – rented space and brought in staff from the Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to help employees apply for federal Trade Adjustment Assistance, which provides aid to workers who lose their jobs as a result of increased imports.

Viatris – the company created through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn – will close the Chestnut Ridge plant July 31. USW is still in talks with Viatris over a severance package. The union has said it finds the current Viatris offer unacceptable: one week for each year of employment up to a maximum of 26 weeks…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/15/gov-justice-viatris-give-updates-on-finding-mylan-plant-buyer-severance-talks/